Simultaneous unilateral ceasefires will help
Secretary Silvestre Bello III, chairman of the Philippine government's negotiating panel in the peace talks with the National Democratic Front-Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army , said he had a dinner meeting with NDF chief negotiator Fred Agcaoili, at which he appealed that the other side "lessen the violence." When the two sides began their talks in Oslo, Norway, in August, 2016, they declared unilateral ceasefires, pending agreement on a unified ceasefire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|- Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12)
|May 12
|Pfizer Marriages
|17
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|May 12
|Independent
|17
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|May 12
|Russian Billionaires
|10
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|May 9
|Bogus Repeal
|61
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr 19
|Fidel
|240
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|3
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|Feb '17
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC