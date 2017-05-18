Sig Hansen plead not guilty for spitt...

Sig Hansen plead not guilty for spitting on an Uber driver

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

After finding out he couldn't use cash to pay for a ride home on Thursday, Sig Hansen allegedly spat on the Uber driver and dented the car in Seattle Celebrity crab-boat captain Sig Hansen has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges that he spit on an Uber driver last week in Seattle. After finding out that he coudn't use cash to pay for a family ride home on an early Thursday morning, Hansen allegedly spat on the Uber driver and dented the driver's car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May 16 Lottery Traitors 18
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) May 16 Lottery Traitors 11
News President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09) May 16 Media Matters 12
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May 16 Media Matters 62
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) May 12 Independent 17
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr '17 Fidel 240
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,987 • Total comments across all topics: 281,188,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC