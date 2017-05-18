Sig Hansen plead not guilty for spitting on an Uber driver

After finding out he couldn't use cash to pay for a ride home on Thursday, Sig Hansen allegedly spat on the Uber driver and dented the car in Seattle Celebrity crab-boat captain Sig Hansen has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges that he spit on an Uber driver last week in Seattle. After finding out that he coudn't use cash to pay for a family ride home on an early Thursday morning, Hansen allegedly spat on the Uber driver and dented the driver's car.

