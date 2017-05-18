Review: Latest crime thriller by Jo N...

Review: Latest crime thriller by Jo Nesbo keeps readers guessing

15 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

It all starts with a Tinder date in a bar appropriately called Jealousy and ends with death on an ice-covered fjord. In between, "The Thirst," the latest Harry Hole crime thriller by Jo Nesbo, is filled with horrific murder scenes intensely detailed enough to chill the blood in your veins.

