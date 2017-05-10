Research suggests link between imbalanced gut microbiome and systemic sclerosis
Americans and Norwegians with systemic sclerosis had higher levels of bacteria that can cause inflammation and lower levels of bacteria that are believed to protect against inflammation compared with healthy people, according to a new study by researchers from UCLA and Oslo University. Study participants from United States, however, had a greater imbalance between the "good" and "bad" gut bacteria compared with the participants from Norway.
