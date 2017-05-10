Report: North Korean diplomat open to...

Report: North Korean diplomat open to US talks 'under the right conditions'

Saturday

North Korea would hold talks with the United States "under the right conditions," a senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported. Choe Son Hui, director-general of the North America bureau chief of North Korea's Foreign Ministry, spoke to reporters Saturday at the Beijing Capital International Airport in China.

Chicago, IL

