REC Silicon - First quarter 2017 results
May 3, 2017: REC Silicon ASA reported first quarter revenues of USD 57.5 million, down from USD 80.4 million in the previous quarter. The corresponding EBITDA during the first quarter was USD 4.6 million compared to USD 4.9 million in the previous quarter.
