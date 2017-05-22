Quercus: Nightfall

Quercus: Nightfall

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: All About Jazz

Not only was the trio's 2013 debut, Quercus , released on the renowned ECM imprint; it was also enthusiastically received by critics and fans alike, winning that year's prestigious German record critics' Preis der deutschen Schallplattenkritik, Jahrespreis . And so, it's very good news that the trio named after its ECM debut has managed to release Nightfall a mere 17 months after its live recording at Cooper Hall in Frome, a small town in the southwest of England.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May 16 Lottery Traitors 18
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) May 16 Lottery Traitors 11
News President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09) May 16 Media Matters 12
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May 16 Media Matters 62
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) May 12 Independent 17
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr '17 Fidel 240
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,191 • Total comments across all topics: 281,210,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC