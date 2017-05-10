Proserv Norway secures significant de...

Proserv Norway secures significant decommissioning project awards

23 hrs ago Read more: World Oil

Energy services company Proserv has recently been awarded three contracts worth a combined value of more than $2.5 million for decommissioning work in the Norwegian North Sea. The firm's Stavanger facility will provide cutting services as part of a full severance package covering subsea and topside work.

Chicago, IL

