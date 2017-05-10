Prince of Norway shaves his beard halfway through royal banquet in bizarre prank
An animated GIF of Crown Prince Haakon of Norway before and after he shaved his beard during a gala dinner at the Royal Palace in Oslo, Norway on May 9, 2017. These two pictures show Queen Silvia of Sweden sitting next to Crown Prince Haakon of Norway before and after he shaved his beard during a gala dinner at the Royal Palace in Oslo, Norway on May 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|May 9
|Bogus Repeal
|61
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|Apr 28
|McDonald von Drumpf
|16
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Apr 24
|Lottery Traitors
|8
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr 19
|Fidel
|240
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|3
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|Feb '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb '17
|Take On Me Norway
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC