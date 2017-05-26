PGS and TGS Announce Fourth 3D Seismic Project Offshore Eastern Canada
May 26, 2017: OSLO, NORWAY- Petroleum Geo-Services ASA and TGS announce the fourth 3D seismic project offshore Eastern Canada for 2017. Long Range 3D will comprise approximately 9,100 square kilometers of 3D GeoStreamer data in the Eastern Newfoundland region.
