One Briton critical after a helicopter Norwegian fjord

1 hr ago

Pictured: One of the three Britons injured after a helicopter plunged into a Norwegian fjord as it tried to land on a A 25million superyacht A Briton is fighting for his life after a helicopter plunged into a Norwegian fjord as it tried to land on a A 25million superyacht. Two other Britons on board were hurt in the crash, which it is suspected happened when a loose tarpaulin swirled up in the wind and tangled with the rotor blades.

Chicago, IL

