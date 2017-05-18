Offshore Coatings Made for Maintenance

Coatings manufacturer Jotun has introduced a new coating line for offshore maintenance, designed specifically for brush and roller application to power-tooled and waterjetted surfaces. The line consists of a ceramically reinforced zinc-rich epoxy primer , a high-solids, high-build epoxy mastic coating and a single-component polysiloxane .

