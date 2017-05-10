Norwegian union angers Israel with bo...

Norwegian union angers Israel with boycott

Illustrative photo of female Military Police officers checking the IDs and vehicles of Palestinians at the checkpoint at the Shuafat Refugee Camp in East Jerusalem, on December 22, 2015. OSLO, Norway - Norway's biggest trade union voted Friday in favor of a boycott against Israel, a decision immediately condemned by Israeli diplomats who judged it "immoral."

