Norwegian firms Yara, Kongsberg to build self-steering container ship

May 9 Norwegian fertilizer producer Yara and maritime technology firm Kongsberg Gruppe are teaming up to build what they said would be the world's first fully electric and self-steering container ship. "The new zero-emission vessel will be a game-changer for global maritime transport contributing to meet the United Nations sustainability goals," the companies said on Tuesday.

