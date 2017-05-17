Norwegian-British man freed from Cong...

Norwegian-British man freed from Congo jail: PM

16 hrs ago

Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg and Foreign Minister Borge Brende speak at news conference after the release of Norwegian-British national Joshua French from a Congo prison, in Oslo, Norway May 17, 2017. NTB Scanpix/Trje Pedersen/via A Norwegian man jailed for life in Democratic Republic of Congo for murder and espionage has been freed and returned to Norway, the Scandinavian country's prime minister said on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

