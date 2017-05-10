Norwegian B738 at Trondheim on May 12...

Norwegian B738 at Trondheim on May 12th 2017, bird strike

2 hrs ago Read more: AVHerald

A Norwegian Air Shuttle Boeing 737-800, registration LN-NGC performing flight DY-164 from Bergen to Trondheim , was on final approach to Trondheim's runway 09 when an engine ingested a bird. The aircraft continued for a safe landing.

Chicago, IL

