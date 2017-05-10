Norway to build first self-sailing electric cargo ship
Fertiliser company Yara International has teamed up with industrial group Kongsberg to build the Yara Birkeland, which will haul fertilisers between three ports in southern Norway. This computer simulation provided as hand out picture released by Yara International ASA on May 10, 2017 in Oslo, shows the "Yara Birkeland" vessel, the world's first fully electric and autonomous container ship.
