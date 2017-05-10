Norway to build first self-sailing el...

Norway to build first self-sailing electric cargo ship

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

Fertiliser company Yara International has teamed up with industrial group Kongsberg to build the Yara Birkeland, which will haul fertilisers between three ports in southern Norway. This computer simulation provided as hand out picture released by Yara International ASA on May 10, 2017 in Oslo, shows the "Yara Birkeland" vessel, the world's first fully electric and autonomous container ship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Tue Bogus Repeal 61
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) Apr 28 McDonald von Drumpf 16
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Apr 24 Lottery Traitors 8
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr 19 Fidel 240
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Feb '17 TerriB1 1
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb '17 Take On Me Norway 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,074 • Total comments across all topics: 280,915,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC