Norway Royal Salmon ASA: Q1 17 - Best...

Norway Royal Salmon ASA: Q1 17 - Best first quarter result in the history of NRS

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Today Norway Royal Salmon reports the highest quarterly operational EBIT and margins for a first quarter in the history of the group. Operational EBIT for the first quarter of 2017 was MNOK 205 and EBIT per kg was NOK 28.60.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May 16 Lottery Traitors 18
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) May 16 Lottery Traitors 11
News President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09) May 16 Media Matters 12
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May 16 Media Matters 62
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) May 12 Independent 17
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr '17 Fidel 240
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,577 • Total comments across all topics: 281,215,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC