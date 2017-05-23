Norway Royal Salmon ASA: Q1 17 - Best first quarter result in the history of NRS
Today Norway Royal Salmon reports the highest quarterly operational EBIT and margins for a first quarter in the history of the group. Operational EBIT for the first quarter of 2017 was MNOK 205 and EBIT per kg was NOK 28.60.
