Nor-Lines, Rolls-Royce Sign Service Agreement
Nor Lines and Rolls-Royce have signed a "Power-by-the-Hour" service agreement for the two vessels Kvitbjrn and Kvitnos. The new service offering harnesses the power of "big data" to monitor, plan and perform maintenance and repairs on all the equipment it has installed on the cargo vessels.
