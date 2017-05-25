New steps and sound at Milton Rooms

The Milton Rooms in Malton has worked with Asian arts organisation, Manasamitra, to devise the project and raised funding from Arts Council England and the Wharfedale Foundation. Merryn Wilderspin, Chair of the Milton Rooms, said: "We are really grateful to our funders, without their support this exciting new project would never have got off the ground."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gazetteherald.co.uk.