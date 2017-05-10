Negotiators do not control NPA - " Joma

Prof. Jose Maria Sison said Monday night that although he is the founding chairman of the 49-year-old Communist Party of the Philippines , he does not exercise control over the leftist group's armed component, the New People's Army , which has continued to engage government forces in armed conflict despite ongoing peace negotiations. In a rare and exclusive interview with the Manila Bulletin editors Monday night through Skype from Utrecht, Netherlands, where he has been in exile for 31 years, Sison said "no one in Utrecht has ever claimed to control the revolutionary forces and people in the Philippines."

