Negotiators do not control NPA - " Joma
Prof. Jose Maria Sison said Monday night that although he is the founding chairman of the 49-year-old Communist Party of the Philippines , he does not exercise control over the leftist group's armed component, the New People's Army , which has continued to engage government forces in armed conflict despite ongoing peace negotiations. In a rare and exclusive interview with the Manila Bulletin editors Monday night through Skype from Utrecht, Netherlands, where he has been in exile for 31 years, Sison said "no one in Utrecht has ever claimed to control the revolutionary forces and people in the Philippines."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|19 hr
|Bogus Repeal
|61
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|Apr 28
|McDonald von Drumpf
|16
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Apr 24
|Lottery Traitors
|8
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr 19
|Fidel
|240
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|3
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|Feb '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb '17
|Take On Me Norway
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC