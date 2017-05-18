NATO secretary general said Trump 'ha...

NATO secretary general said Trump 'has a 12-second attention span': report

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reportedly said President Trump "has a 12-second attention span," following a meeting in April. "The president of the United States has a 12-second attention span," Stoltenberg told a former senior official, according to a Friday Politico Magazine report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May 16 Lottery Traitors 18
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) May 16 Lottery Traitors 11
News President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09) May 16 Media Matters 12
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May 16 Media Matters 62
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) May 12 Independent 17
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr '17 Fidel 240
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,022 • Total comments across all topics: 281,177,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC