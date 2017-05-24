Meteorologist to Hire Planes, Skiers for New Power Fund

A Norwegian meteorologist plans to beat the Nordic power market by hiring airplanes, skiers and snowmobiles to help him get the best weather data possible. At a time when peers are sputtering, Ivan Fore Svegaarden is seeking to raise at least 1 billion Norwegian kroner for an energy fund called With more than 50 percent of power generation in the Nordic region coming from rain and snow, the most accurate data on how much water there is as snow in the mountains is key when trading electricity.

