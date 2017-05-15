Meet Norway's party-loving royal fami...

Meet Norway's party-loving royal family: Is this the most fun dynasty in the world?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Canada.com

From left: Norway's Leah Isadora Behn, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Sverre Magnus, Maud Angelica Behn, Queen Sonja, Emma Tallulah Behn, King Harald, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Crown Prince Haakon and Princess Martha greets the audience from the Royal Palace, as the King and Queen both celebrate their 80th birthdays, in Oslo, May 9, 2017. King Harald sits on his regatta, Sira, at the Royal Canadian Yacht Club on the Toronto Island Aug. 24, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May 12 Pfizer Marriages 17
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) May 12 Independent 17
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) May 12 Russian Billionaires 10
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May 9 Bogus Repeal 61
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr 19 Fidel 240
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Feb '17 TerriB1 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,219 • Total comments across all topics: 281,043,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC