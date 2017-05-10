Massive, Six-Story Data Center in a Norwegian Mine Comes Online
An abandoned mine-turned data center in Norway will officially open on Wednesday, according to Lefdal , builder of what it claims is "the largest green data center in Europe." Its first two tenants are IBM and the German industrial conglomerate Friedhelm LOH Group.
