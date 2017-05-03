Maria development on schedule, Wintershall says

Norwegian minister of petroleum and energy, Terje Soviknes, and Wintershall's CEO, Mario Mehren, visited the Deepsea Stavanger rig in the Norwegian Sea ahead of reservoir drilling on Wintershall-operated Maria field. Maria, Wintershall's flagship development in Norway, is a subsea field that uses existing infrastructure to produce oil in a cost effective and smart way.

