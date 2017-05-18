Maori remains from Northland to retur...

Maori remains from Northland to return to New Zealand

13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The Karolinska Institutet Medical University in Stockholm, Sweden - a world leader in medical research - collected indigenous remains from all parts of the world for research purposes in the past. Now those remains will be transferred into the care of the repatriation team at Te Papa Museum of New Zealand in Wellington.

Chicago, IL

