Maori remains from Northland to return to New Zealand
The Karolinska Institutet Medical University in Stockholm, Sweden - a world leader in medical research - collected indigenous remains from all parts of the world for research purposes in the past. Now those remains will be transferred into the care of the repatriation team at Te Papa Museum of New Zealand in Wellington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
