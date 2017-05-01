MAE: Noway enforces control of all pe...

MAE: Noway enforces control of all persons at borders as of 1 May

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Nine O'Clock

The Foreign Affairs Ministry informs Romanian citizens who reside, transit or travel on the soil of the Kingdom of Norway, that starting 1 May, authorities in this country will institute the measure of systematic control of persons and identification/travel documents for all the people who enter or exit the Schengen area through the Norwegian border crossing points. According to a release of the MAE sent to AGERPRES on Sunday, the measure was enforced following security risk assessments and will be maintained until the Norwegian authorities will assess that the threat level of terrorist menaces will be sufficiently reduced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) Apr 28 McDonald von Drumpf 16
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Apr 24 Lottery Traitors 8
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr 19 Fidel 240
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Mar '17 Fire 60
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Feb '17 TerriB1 1
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb '17 Take On Me Norway 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,979 • Total comments across all topics: 280,717,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC