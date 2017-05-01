MAE: Noway enforces control of all persons at borders as of 1 May

The Foreign Affairs Ministry informs Romanian citizens who reside, transit or travel on the soil of the Kingdom of Norway, that starting 1 May, authorities in this country will institute the measure of systematic control of persons and identification/travel documents for all the people who enter or exit the Schengen area through the Norwegian border crossing points. According to a release of the MAE sent to AGERPRES on Sunday, the measure was enforced following security risk assessments and will be maintained until the Norwegian authorities will assess that the threat level of terrorist menaces will be sufficiently reduced.

