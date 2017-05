Levon Aronian to participate in Norway Chess 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian will participate in the fifth annual Norway Chess tournament in Stavanger on June 5-17. Also taking part in the event are world champion Magnus Carlsen , Wesley So , Vladimir Kramnik , Fabiano Caruana , Maxime Vachier-Lagrave , Hikaru Nakamura , Viswanathan Anand , Anish Giri and Sergey Karjakin .

