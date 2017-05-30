Judge denies motion to drop charges in Laquan McDonald case
A judge has refused to throw out the murder charges against a white Chicago police officer charged after he shot black teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times. Officer Jason Van Dyke's attorney had argued that Van Dyke acted properly and was only charged because of the intense political pressure that prosecutors were under as a result of the release of the dashcam video that showed the 2014 killing.
