John A. Widtsoe: Inspiring a lifetime of learning

Relatives of Elder John A. Widtsoe gather at Main Street Art studios in Alpine, Utah on April 10, 2017 to view the completed 8-foot-tall memorial statue created by Utah artist Dennis Smith. Melissa Parkin, Allyson Steed, Emilee Steed , Henry Steed , Annabelle Steed , Leah Watabe , Soren Steed , Millie Watabe , William Watabe , Annette Knudson, Doralee Madsen and Asheley Watabe.

