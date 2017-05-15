Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Norway
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector "It is my pleasure to extend my most sincere congratulations to you and through you to all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Norway - Constitution Day," Ilham Aliyev told King of Norway in his letter.
