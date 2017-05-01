Huddlestock acquires IPR from fellow ...

Huddlestock acquires IPR from fellow Level39 member Islero

Huddlestock Limited, in London, is doing a carve-out and acquiring all IPR from Islero AS, a Norwegian Fintech company. Islero established in 2015 in Trondheim, was became enrolled in Innovation Norway's Tech City Accelerator in 2016, and was subsequently part of Level39.

Chicago, IL

