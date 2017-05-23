H egh LNG : 2017 AGM Results Notification

H egh LNG : 2017 AGM Results Notifica...

Høegh LNG : 2017 AGM Results Notification

HA egh LNG Holdings Ltd. advises that the 2017 Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Tuesday 23 May 2017 at 16:00 hours at Radisson Blu Sky City Hotel, Arlanda Airport, Stockholm, Sweden. The 2016 Annual Report, including the audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended 31 December 2016 was presented to the meeting.

date 2017-05-23

