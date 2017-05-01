Gorillaz Announce 2017 European Tour in Support of 'Humanz'
Continuing the global campaign in support of the new Gorillaz studio album Humanz , Damon Albarn and company have revealed plans for an expansive European trek. Adding to the anticipated North American run , Gorillaz will be following up the mid-October finale of their global tour's first round with a November 1 concert in Luxembourg.
