Gorillaz Announce 2017 European Tour in Support of 'Humanz'

Continuing the global campaign in support of the new Gorillaz studio album Humanz , Damon Albarn and company have revealed plans for an expansive European trek. Adding to the anticipated North American run , Gorillaz will be following up the mid-October finale of their global tour's first round with a November 1 concert in Luxembourg.

Chicago, IL

