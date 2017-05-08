Google Maps gaffe leads tourists to r...

Google Maps gaffe leads tourists to random town in Norway

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

A small town in Norway has seen an unexpected influx of tourists after a Google Maps error directed them to the wrong place. Residents of Fossmork, a tiny village in the south of the country, have reported "hundreds" of confused tourists searching for famous cliffs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) 19 hr Bogus Repeal 61
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) Apr 28 McDonald von Drumpf 16
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Apr 24 Lottery Traitors 8
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr 19 Fidel 240
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Feb '17 TerriB1 1
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb '17 Take On Me Norway 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,239 • Total comments across all topics: 280,902,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC