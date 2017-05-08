Giving Up Nuclear Weapons: It's Rare,...

Giving Up Nuclear Weapons: It's Rare, But It's Happened

Read more: National Public Radio

South African President F.W. de Klerk and Nelson Mandela jointly received the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Norway, in 1993 for negotiating an end to apartheid. Earlier that year, de Klerk announced that South Africa had dismantled six nuclear weapons, becoming to first country to get rid of nuclear bombs that it had built.

Chicago, IL

