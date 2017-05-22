For Successful Refugee Integration, Mental Health Issues are Key
A refugee looks through a window at the arrival centre for refugees near the town on Kirkenes in northern Norway on Nov. 11, 2015. In May 2016 Norway's integration policy changed to focus on ensuring, "that newly-arrived immigrants with refugee backgrounds enter the labour market or start an education without delay and acquire a permanent connection to the labour market," or attend university.
