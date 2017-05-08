Featured Sweepstakes: Win a 15-Day Cr...

Featured Sweepstakes: Win a 15-Day Cruise to 8 Countries

Enter the Conde Nast "Readers' Choice" sweepstakes by July 1, 2017, for a chance to win the grand prize: a 15-day Viking Ocean cruise for two between Stockholm, Sweden, and Bergen, Norway, including roundtrip air between the U.S. and cruise ports, and ground transfers. Participants earn one entry for every vote cast in Conde Nast's 2017 Readers' Choice Awards , plus bonus entries for referring friends.

Chicago, IL

