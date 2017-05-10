Facial-Recognition Ad Assumes Men Wan...

Facial-Recognition Ad Assumes Men Want Pizza and Women Want Salad

The future of advertising is here, and it combines the horror of newfound privacy concerns with the classic gendered assumptions about what to sell men and women that you know and love. A crashed Peppes Pizza billboard in Oslo, Norway, gave a glimpse into what the back end of a facial recognition advertisement looks like, capturing details like the viewer's gender and attention span.

Chicago, IL

