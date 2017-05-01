Elon Musk loves Norway - this is why

Elon Musk loves Norway - this is why

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Norway seems to love him back, selecting him earlier this year for its "Oslo Business for Peace" award for his work to promote alternatives to fossil fuels. The Scandinavian country has now become a model for electric car ownership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) Apr 28 McDonald von Drumpf 16
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Apr 24 Lottery Traitors 8
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr 19 Fidel 240
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Mar '17 Fire 60
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Feb '17 TerriB1 1
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb '17 Take On Me Norway 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,498 • Total comments across all topics: 280,734,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC