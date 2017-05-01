Elon Musk loves Norway - this is why
Norway seems to love him back, selecting him earlier this year for its "Oslo Business for Peace" award for his work to promote alternatives to fossil fuels. The Scandinavian country has now become a model for electric car ownership.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|Apr 28
|McDonald von Drumpf
|16
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Apr 24
|Lottery Traitors
|8
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr 19
|Fidel
|240
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Mar '17
|Fire
|60
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|3
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|Feb '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb '17
|Take On Me Norway
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC