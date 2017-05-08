Elderly patients can benefit from herniated disc surgery, study shows
People 65 and older benefit just as much from an operation for a slipped disc in the lower back as do younger patients. Seniors can benefit from herniated disc surgery, according to the results of a study conducted by Mattis A. Madsbu, a medical student at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology and colleagues at the Department of Neurosurgery at St. Olavs Hospital in Trondheim, Norway.
