Elderly patients can benefit from herniated disc surgery, study shows

People 65 and older benefit just as much from an operation for a slipped disc in the lower back as do younger patients. Seniors can benefit from herniated disc surgery, according to the results of a study conducted by Mattis A. Madsbu, a medical student at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology and colleagues at the Department of Neurosurgery at St. Olavs Hospital in Trondheim, Norway.

Chicago, IL

