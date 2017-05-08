Elderly patients can benefit from herniated disc surgery, study shows

People 65 and older benefit just as much from an operation for a slipped disc in the lower back as do younger patients. Seniors can benefit from herniated disc surgery, according to the results of a study conducted by Mattis A. Madsbu, a medical student at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology and colleagues at the Department of Neurosurgery at St. Olavs Hospital in Trondheim, Norway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.