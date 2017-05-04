DNO re-enters NCS with acquisition of...

DNO re-enters NCS with acquisition of Origo Exploration

Read more: World Oil

DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced the acquisition of Origo Exploration Holding AS, a privately-held oil and gas exploration company with a focus offshore Norway and the United Kingdom. Following the acquisition, DNO picks up stakes in 11 exploration and appraisal licenses in the North Sea, of which seven are on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and four on the UK Continental Shelf.

Chicago, IL

