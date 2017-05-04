DNO re-enters NCS with acquisition of Origo Exploration
DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced the acquisition of Origo Exploration Holding AS, a privately-held oil and gas exploration company with a focus offshore Norway and the United Kingdom. Following the acquisition, DNO picks up stakes in 11 exploration and appraisal licenses in the North Sea, of which seven are on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and four on the UK Continental Shelf.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World Oil.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|Apr 28
|McDonald von Drumpf
|16
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Apr 24
|Lottery Traitors
|8
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr 19
|Fidel
|240
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Mar '17
|Fire
|60
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|3
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|Feb '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb '17
|Take On Me Norway
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC