DHT Holdings, Inc. to announce first quarter 2017 results on Tuesday May 9, 2017

DHT Holdings, Inc. will release its first quarter 2017 results after market close on Monday May 8, 2017. The company will host a conference call and webcast which will include a slide presentation at 10:00 a.m. EDT/16:00 CET on Tuesday May 9, 2017 to discuss the results for the quarter.

Chicago, IL

