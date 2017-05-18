Deadliest Catch' Star Sig Hansen Arre...

Deadliest Catch' Star Sig Hansen Arrested for Alleged...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Hansen, one of the captains on the Discovery Channel reality series, was arrested for assault early Thursday after allegedly kicking an Uber driver's car and spitting at the driver, KOMO News reports. According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. in the Ballard area of Seattle, after the driver picked up a group of passengers celebrating Norwegian Constitution Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May 16 Lottery Traitors 18
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) May 16 Lottery Traitors 11
News President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09) May 16 Media Matters 12
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May 16 Media Matters 62
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) May 12 Independent 17
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr 19 Fidel 240
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,276 • Total comments across all topics: 281,128,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC