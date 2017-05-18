Deadliest Catch' Star Sig Hansen Arrested for Alleged...
Hansen, one of the captains on the Discovery Channel reality series, was arrested for assault early Thursday after allegedly kicking an Uber driver's car and spitting at the driver, KOMO News reports. According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. in the Ballard area of Seattle, after the driver picked up a group of passengers celebrating Norwegian Constitution Day.
