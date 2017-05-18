"Deadliest Catch" star pleads not guilty in alleged assault on an Uber driver

Celebrity crab-boat captain Sig Hansen has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges that he spit on an Uber driver last week in Seattle. Hansen, the star of the Seattle-based reality show "Deadliest Catch," is accused of spitting on an Uber driver and denting the driver's car early Thursday morning after celebrating "Norway's Constitution Day" in Ballard, CBS affiliate KIRO reports .

