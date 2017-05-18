"Deadliest Catch" star pleads not guilty in alleged assault on an Uber driver
Celebrity crab-boat captain Sig Hansen has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges that he spit on an Uber driver last week in Seattle. Hansen, the star of the Seattle-based reality show "Deadliest Catch," is accused of spitting on an Uber driver and denting the driver's car early Thursday morning after celebrating "Norway's Constitution Day" in Ballard, CBS affiliate KIRO reports .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|- Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12)
|May 16
|Lottery Traitors
|18
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|May 16
|Lottery Traitors
|11
|President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09)
|May 16
|Media Matters
|12
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|May 16
|Media Matters
|62
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|May 12
|Independent
|17
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|Fidel
|240
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC