Could probiotics restore microbiome imbalance linked to autoimmune disorder?

Probiotics might help restore gut bacterial imbalance in patients with systemic sclerosis, says a new study looking at gastrointestinal bacterial compositions in two geographically-distinct populations suffering from the autoimmune disorder. Systemic sclerosis is an autoimmune disease which impacts the body's connective tissue.

