Congratulatory message of Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs:...
The National Day of the Kingdom of Norway offers the opportunity for the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey the warmest congratulations and wishes of success and prosperity to the Norwegian people. This year, Romania and Norway celebrate 100 years of diplomatic relations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|- Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12)
|Tue
|Lottery Traitors
|18
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Tue
|Lottery Traitors
|11
|President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09)
|Tue
|Media Matters
|12
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Media Matters
|62
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|May 12
|Independent
|17
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr 19
|Fidel
|240
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC