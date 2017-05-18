Concert marks 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan, Norway

Baku Music Academy has hosted a concert of Norway's Chamber Orchestra "Oslo Kammerakademi" to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Norway, and Norway's Constitution Day. Norwegian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bard Ivar Svendsen and Rector of Baku Music Academy for international relations, Professor Egana Akhundova, addressed the event and stressed the importance of expanding cultural ties between Norway and Azerbaijan.

