Church leaders connect with Norway's big day

Signatur Gospel Choir, whose members come from United Methodist churches in Oslo, Norway, sing "Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee" at Centralkirken, a United Methodist church. The service was part of Norway's National Day celebration on May 17. People, many waving Norwegian flags, fill the streets of central Oslo to watch the annual children's parade in celebration of Norway's National Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Methodist Church.